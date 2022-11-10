Lady Panthers Basketball Opens Season With Win

The Greenville University women’s basketball team opened the season at home Tuesday night and defeated Monmouth College 83-71.

GU led after one quarter, but trailed by four at halftime. Both teams put 24 points on the scoreboard in the third quarter, then the Lady Panthers took control in the final frame.

Four GU players scored in double figures. Madelyn Stephen had 19 points, followed by Emily Reinneck with 18, Maddy Meek with 11 and Caroline Hoffman with 10. Alyssa Seymour grabbed six rebounds while Reinneck has six steals.

Two Greenville Lady Comets are on the team. Senior Ally Cantrill finished with four assists and three rebounds, and sophomore Natalie Iberg totaled four points and three steals.

GU plays two games this weekend in the state of Georgia. The next home game is November 16 against Illinois College.