MG Aces Turkey Tournament Opens Monday

By
WGEL
-

The 2022 Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament will be held next week at Mulberry Grove High School.

Eight teams are in the boys’ basketball tournament.

Pool A consists of Mulberry Grove, Mt. Olive, St. Elmo-Brownstown and Lebanon. Teams in Pool B are Cowden Herrick-Beecher City, Father McGivney, Patoka and Ramsey.

Three games will be played Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday next week, scheduled for 5:15 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. each night.

Saturday, November 26 is trophy day with the seventh place, fifth place, third place and championship contests, action starting at 1:30 p.m.

The Aces play Monday, Wednesday and Friday in pool play, with all three scheduled for 8:15 p.m. They go up against Lebanon on Monday, Mt. Olive on Wednesday and St. Elmo-Brownstown on Friday.

WGEL will broadcast Aces games on Monday, Friday and Saturday.

Previous articleLady Comets Win In Tourney
Next articleIL Reaches 17 Consecutive Months Of Job Growth

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR