Saturday’s High School Football Playoffs Games

Highland and Breese Central play in the second round of the Illinois High School Association football playoffs this Saturday.

The 9 and 1 Highland Bulldogs will be at home, taking on Mascoutah at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Indians have a 7-3 record.

The Central Cougars, 8 and 2, play at Rochester Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Class 4A.

Pana is the only South Central Conference team still in the playoffs. The Panthers, 9 and 1, go to Fairfield, 7 and 3, for a 4 p.m. contest Saturday in Class 2A. In another Class 2A game, Red Bud plays at Belleville Althoff at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Undefeated Prairie Central is at Roxana in Class 3A. Kickoff is 2 p.m.

Other area games on Saturday include Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin at Waterloo in Class 4A at 5 p.m., Morris at Centralia at 3 p.m. in Class 5A, Collinsville at Chicago Brother Rice at 6 p.m. in Class 7A, and Loyola Academy at Edwardsville in Class 8A at 1 p.m.