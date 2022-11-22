Seventh Grade Lady Jays Defeated In Semifinals

The seventh grade Greenville Lady Blue Jays basketball team was defeated Monday in the semifinals of the IESA Staunton Class 3A Regional.

Greenville fell to Vandalia, 29-14.

The eighth grade Lady Jays will be in the Roxana Class 3A Regional next week. Seeded third out of six teams, Greenville will face East Alton Middle School at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 28.

The winning team advances to the semifinals at 5 p.m., Tuesday, November 29 against Roxana.

The championship game, at Roxana, is Thursday, December 1 at 4 p.m.