Sixth Win For GU Football

The Greenville University football Panthers grabbed their sixth win of the season Saturday at home.

GU rolled to a 45-7 victory over Finlandia, to improve its record in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference to 4-1.

The Panthers led 24-0 after one quarter and 38-7 at halftime. They added their final TD in the third quarter.

Greenville’s defense smothered Finlandia, allowing only 39 total offensive yards. The home team possessed the ball 45 of the 60 minutes in the game.

On offense, the Panthers were led by Paul Garrett, who ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Peyton Bates completed 10 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Terrance Brown ran for a TD, and Delrey Crowder and Seth Logan caught passes for scores.

Former Greenville Comet Jayden Maples recorded two solo tackles on defense.

GU is 6-3 overall and wraps up the regular season Saturday at Minnesota Morris.