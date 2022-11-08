Soccer Panthers Headed To Nationals

The Greenville University men’s soccer team will take a trip to Ohio to play in the NCAA Division III national tournament.

The Panthers go up against Kenyon College Friday at 10 a.m. Central Time. Kenyon is in Gambier, Ohio.

GU is 11-3-5 for the season and reached the national affair by claiming the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament title.

The Kenyon Owls are 16-1-1 for the season and ranked third in the United Soccer Coaches Division III poll.

The winner of the Greenville-Kenyon game plays in the second round Saturday.