The Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball team begins the 2022-23 season next week in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Coach Quinn Hammann about taking over the head job and his team.

Click below to hear their conversation:

Once again, the first WGEL broadcast for the season will be 6 p.m. Tuesday as the Lady Comets take on Father McGivney.