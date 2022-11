St. Elmo Brownstown defeated Father McGivney Saturday evening to win the 20th Annual Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament Championship. Final score of that game was 56-48.

Mulberry Grove fell in the third place game to Ramsey, final score 48-36.

Patoka defeated Lebanon to claim fifth place. Final score 72-46.

And in the seventh place game, Cowden Herrick Beecher City beat Mt. Olive, 65-31.