Win For Both Blue Jays Boys Basketball Teams

Both Greenville Junior High boys’ basketball teams won at Altamont last week.

The eighth grade Blue Jays rolled to a 46-26 victory. The big difference in the game was the middle quarters, when Greenville outscored the home team 31-14.

Top scorers for the Jays were Leo Sullivan with 16 points, Owen McEvers with 12 and Drake Graber with seven.

The seventh grade Bluejays defeated Altamont 38-3.

Ten different players scored for Greenville.

Leading the scoring list were Christian Swalley with seven points and Aiden Linnabary with six.