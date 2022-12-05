Aces Fall At Home

It was a game of two completely different halves Friday night at Mulberry Grove.

The Aces controlled most of the first half, but Martinsville bounced back to win 71-54.

Martinsville led once in the opening half, and the Aces built a margin of 15 points midway through the second quarter.

By halftime the Aces’ lead was down to three points.

After scoring just 25 points in the first half, the Blue Streaks had a 25-point third quarter to lead 50-43, and remained in front the rest of the way.

The teams combined to shoot 55 free throws. The Aces were 14 of 29 at the line and Martinsville 15 of 26.

Mulberry Grove has three players score in double figures. Carter Scoggins totaled 14 points, Landen Sugg 13, and Arjan (are-eee-on) Epperson 10.

It was the first Egyptian-Illini Conference game this season, and the first for Martinsville as a new member of the conference.

The Aces are 2-4 overall for the campaign. They host Patoka Tuesday night.