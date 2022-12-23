Aces Play In St Elmo Tournament

The 62nd Annual St. Elmo Holiday Boys Basketball Tournament ended last Saturday.

The Mulberry Grove Aces played in the seventh place game and were defeated by Patoka-Odin 76-62.

Arjan Epperson scored 17 points for the Aces while Connor Hartman had 12, Landon Sugg, 11; Jackson Icenogle, nine; and Logan Bauer, eight.

Cowden Herrick-Beecher City beat Ramsey for fifth place, St. Elmo claimed third place over Cumberland, and Windsor-Stewardson Strasburg beat Hillsboro, 70-58, in the championship game.