The Greenville Junior High boys basketball teams swept Litchfield Thursday night in their home gym.

The eighth grade Blue Jays grabbed a 38-18 triumph. Leo Sullivan scored 16 points for Greenville and Owen McEvers added 6

The seventh grade Jays rolled to a 45-16 win over Litchfield.

Christian Swalley totaled 14 points for the Jays while Cannon Hamel had 11 markers.

The Blue Jays play Tuesday at Wesclin and Thursday at Staunton.