The Greenville Blue Jays travelled to Trenton \Wesclin Tuesday night.

The eighth grade Jays were defeated 55-23, scoring only 10 points in the first three quarters.

Leading scorer for Greenville was Leo Sullivan with nine points.

The seventh grade Blue Jays recorded a 41-29 win over Wesclin. They jumped out to a 28-11 margin by halftime.

Aiden Linnabary scored 14 points for the Jays and Christian Swalley added 11 points.