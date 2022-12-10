Comets Beat Litchfield Friday

The Greenville Comets overcame a tough shooting night to grab a victory Friday at home against Litchfield. The final score was 41-34.

The Comets trailed 14-6 after one quarter and fell behind by 12 points midway through the second quarter. The Litchfield lead was 22-17 at halftime.

It was 30-30 after three periods, then the Comets held the Panthers to just four points in the final eight minutes.

Greenville High outscored the visitors 13-2 at the free throw line and made just two three pointers. Litchfield was two of 10 at the line while the Comets sank 13 of 22.

Cale Ackerman led the GHS scoring with 15 points. Landen Moss and Kaleb Gardner posted 12 apiece.

The Comets are 2-4 for the season and 1-0 in the South Central Conference.

They play at home Saturday against Wesclin. The freshman game starts at 1 p.m. with JV action at about 2:30 p.m. and the varsity game around 4 o’clock. That varsity contest will be aired on WGEL.

The junior varsity Comets topped Litchfield 56-33. Cohen Alstat had 12 points, Ben Hutchinson, 10; and Shane McCracken, nine.

The freshman Comets slipped past the Panthers 46-44. Top scorers for GHS were Rowdy Sussenbach with 15 points and Russel Maples with 12.