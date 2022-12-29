Comets Beat Pana In Tournament

The Greenville Comets are playing for third place Thursday evening in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament.

Wednesday afternoon, the Comets turned in an outstanding performance in a 57-35 triumph over Pana. It was the third win in four tournament games for the GHS squad.

Comet Senior Landen Moss dominated the scoring for his team, pouring in 32 points. Moss made six three-point shots and was eight-for-eight at the free throw line.

For the game, the Comets sank 16 of 17 free throws.

The score was close early in the first quarter, then Moss started to heat up. He posted 11 points in the first eight minutes as the Comets led by four after one frame.

Their lead was 10 at halftime and 20 after three periods. The Comets’ biggest lead was 26 late in the game. Moss piled up 30 points in the first three quarters.

Kaleb Gardner had several excellent passes for assists in the game, while Moss and Nick Grull led the team in rebounds. Cale Ackerman scored nine points.

The Comets are 9-6 for the season. They face Flora at 6:30 tonight in the third place game at Vandalia. WGEL will broadcast the action.