Comets Cheerleaders Excel In Highland Competition

The Greenville High School cheerleading squads excelled in their first competition of the season Saturday at Highland.

The GHS junior varsity squad placed first while the varsity Comets finished second out of seven squads.

Head Coach Amanda Goldsboro reported both squads qualified for the Illinois Cheerleader Coaches Association championships in January. She said they still have a lot of work to do to reach their goals for the season.

The cheerleaders include seniors Emma Ketten, Celine Lund, Camilla Brombini, Jillian Elam, Laia Klein, and Kelsie Hemann; juniors Lola Carman, Tia Wade, Sidney Griffin, Madi Hook, and Kolbie Tipsword; sophomores Sophia Stephens, Jaidyn Lile, Aubrie Hessenauer, Megan Ridens, Holly Dunn, Chloe Eyman, and EmmaLeigh Wilfong; and freshmen Logan Martin, Rylin DeBlois and Jasmyn Wedin.

Coach Goldsboro advised the varsity Comets debuted their new uniforms. This past summer, at the Xperience Chicago Camp, Greenville won the title of Ultimate Camp Team and received new uniforms from GK.