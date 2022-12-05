Comets Lose Final Tourney Game

The Greenville Comets were defeated in their final game of the Kaskaskian Classic in Carlyle Saturday afternoon.

Playing in the fifth place game, Greenville High fell to Flora 66-53.

The Comets had early two-point leads, but Flora broke a 5-5 score with a three-point field goal and never trailed the rest of the game.

Flora led by 10 after one quarter, six at halftime and by 16 going into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves finished the game with 13 three-pointers. The Comets sank seven three-point shots and were eight of 12 at the line.

Leading GHS in scoring were Landen Moss and Kaleb Gardner with 17 points apiece, and Nick Grull totaled 16 points.

The Comets are 1-4 for the season. Their next game is Friday at home against Litchfield. It will be broadcast on WGEL.