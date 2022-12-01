Comets Lose Wednesday Night

The Greenville Comets and Hillsboro Hiltoppers matched up Wednesday night at the Kaskaskian Classic in Carlyle.

The Comets led after the opening quarter, but couldn’t contain the Hillsboro offense the rest of the way. The final score was Hillsboro 67, Greenville 47.

It was a 13-9 margin for GHS after eight minutes of play, but Hillsboro led 29-20 at halftime. Both teams posted 17 points in the third quarter, then the Hiltoppers outscored the Comets by 11 points in the last eight minutes.

Greenville sank seven three-pointers and was four of nine at the free throw line. Hillsboro made 15 of 24 free throws and had no three-pointers.

Hillsboro’s Will Christian led all scorers with 24 points. For the Comets, Kaleb Gardner scored 16 points with three, three-pointers.

The Comets finished pool play in the tournament with a 1-2 record while Hillsboro won all three of its games. The Comets play again in the Kaskaskian Classic Saturday afternoon, with the time to be determined.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL.