Comets Lost To Nokomis

After winning twice Monday, the Greenville Comets were defeated Tuesday morning in The FNB Community Bank – Vandalia Holiday Tournament.

Nokomis took a big lead in the first quarter, and finished with a 44-33 victory, the second time this season the Redskins have defeated the Comets.

Nokomis led by as many as 14 points in the opening frame and led 17-5 after eight minutes.

The Comets held the Redskins to 15 total points during the next two quarters, but their offense couldn’t perk up. GHS trailed by 12 at halftime and by 15 after three quarters. The closest the Comets could get in the second half was nine points.

Nokomis scored 10 of its 12 points in the final quarter from the free throw line. The winning team was 13 of 16 at the line for the game.

The Comets scored only 17 points in the first three quarters. For the game, they sank eight three-point shots and were seven of 10 in free throws.

Leading the Comets in scoring were Kaleb Gardner with 11 points and Tyson Ackerman with nine. Each made three, three-point buckets.

Greenville is now 8-6 for the season and2-1 in the tournament. The team’s final pool game in the Vandalia Tournament is Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. against Pana. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.