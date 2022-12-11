Comets Stopped By Wesclin Saturday

The Greenville Comets battled back in the second half to get close to Wesclin Saturday afternoon, but were unable to grab a victory.

Playing at home, the Comets fell to the Warriors 65-56.

Wesclin built a 16-ppoint lead late in the first half, but the home team came out in the second half to make it a tight game. With 6:30 left to play, the Comets got to within one point, 49-48, and had a chance to take the lead.

Wesclin stayed in front to pick up its seventh win in nine games.

The top scorer in the game was Kaleb Gardner of the Comets. He scored 26 points, 17 of them in the second half. Landon Moss added 14 points for GHS and Trent Bohannon had nine.

Four Wesclin players scored in double figures.

Both teams made nine three-pointers.

The Comets are now 2-5 for the season. They play Tuesday night at Okawville and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Comets were beaten by Wesclin 57-51. Cohen Alstat scored 12 points for GHS.

The freshman Comets picked up a 47-42 win in over Wesclin.

Rowdy Sussenbach had 16 points.