Comets Win At Okawville

Cale Ackerman’s two free throws with 38 seconds left to play were the difference in the Greenville Comets’ win Tuesday night at Okawville.

The Comets edged the Rockets 48-47 to improve their record to 3-5.

The game was close throughout with the score tied six times in the first half. Greenville led 25-22 at halftime, but Okawville jumped in front by five with less than four minutes to play in the third quarter.

The Comets scored eight of the next 10 points to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The teams traded leads throughout the final frame. A three-pointer by the Rockets gave them a one-point lead with 46 seconds to play, but the Comets played good defense the rest of the way.

Cale Ackerman was fouled and went to the line for the one and one. He sank the first to tie the score, then connected on the bonus shot to provide the winning point.

Okawville had 20 seconds to do something on offense, but at the end, the Comets kept the Rockets from getting off a good shot.

Cale Ackerman had his best game as a varsity player with 23 points. He sank three, three-pointers and was four of four on free throws.

Nick Grull and Kaleb Gardner totaled 10 points apiece.

The Comets play at Staunton Friday night, then have a 4 p.m. game Saturday in their own shootout. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The Greenville junior varsity team won at Okawville 66-40. Cohen Alstat scored 13 for the winners. Nolan Tabor posted 10 while Carter Manhart, Ben Hutchinson and Gus Olson totaled seven points each.