Comets Win Two Monday

The Greenville Comets had a very good opening day in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Monday.

The Greenville High School squad won an early morning game, defeating Shelbyville in overtime 63-60, then downed Okaw Valley, 49-35, in an evening contest. Shelbyville is the second seeded team in the tournament, while the Comets are seeded ninth out of 10 teams.

Head Coach Todd Cantrill was happy to see his team grab two tournament victories. Click below for his comments:

In the Shelbyville game, the Comets led by as many as 16 points late in the first half, but Shelbyville battled back and took the lead in the fourth quarter. Both teams had 56 points at the end of regulation time.

Neither team scored in the first two minutes of overtime. The Comets finally regained the lead and secured it by going five-for-five at the free throw line in the extra period.

Kaleb Gardner scored 18 points for the winners while Landen Moss and Cale Ackerman had 15 apiece.

In the evening game , Okaw Valley led most of the opening quarter, then the Comets opened up an eight-point lead late in the first half. They were in front 27-24 at halftime.

While GHS led throughout the second half, the local team didn’t pull away until late in the game. Moss had 18 points and Cale Ackerman posted 14.

The Comets have now won five games in a row and seven of their last eight games. They battle Nokomis at the Vandalia Tournament at 9:30 this morning, and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.