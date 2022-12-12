GU Men Win First Game

The Greenville University men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday at Lookout Mountain, Georgia.

The Panthers grabbed a 108 to 103 decision in overtime over Covenant.

GU led by seven points at halftime, but when the buzzer sounded to end regulation time, both teams had 92 points.

The Panthers outscored Covenant 16-11 in the overtime.

Greenville sank 17 three-pointers in the contest.

Leading scorers for GU were Jarred Johnson with 25 points, Travis Dickey with 22 and Kaishun Thomas with 19.

The Panthers have a record of 1-8. They host Wisconsin White Water on Saturday at 7 p.m.