The Greenville University mens basketball team was defeated at home Saturday by Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The final score was 124 to 90.

The Panthers had an early three-point lead, but by halftime, the Wisconsin team led by 23. Whitewater added another 65 points in the second half.

Top scorers for Greenville were Jarred Johnson with 20 points, and Keishun Thomas with 14.

The Panthers are 1-9 for the season. Their next game is 1 p.m., December 31 at home against Carthage.