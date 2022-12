Playing in Wisconsin Saturday, the Greenville University men’s basketball team lost to Lakeland 155-127.

The home team led by 15 at halftime, then scored 87 points in the second half.

Leading scorer for Greenville was Travis Dickey with 25 points. Jarred Johnson had 16.

After eight games, the GU Panthers are still looking for their first win of the season. Their next game is Saturday afternoon at Covenant College in Georgia.