GU Women Beat Washington University

The Greenville University Lady Panthers came up with a big victory Saturday afternoon against Washington University in St. Louis.

The GU women dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bears 31-20, to record a 79-70 win.

It was the first time in 40 years that a Greenville women’s basketball team has defeated the Wash U Bears. Head Coach Roy Mulholland said it was a satisfying victory for the team. Coach Mulholland gave credit to Wash U’s program and their national championship, and explained it was the reason they schedule them. Coach Mulholland also said that he would like his players to be able to see that level of play, and be able to play at that level, to which he said the girls did.

Greenville sank 23 of 25 free throws in the game. Joining former Lady Comet Ally Cantrill scoring in double figures were Emily Reinneck with 20 points and Madelyn Stephen with 15. Alyssa Seymour grabbed 10 rebounds.

Reinneck was eight for eight at the line and Cantrill made all six of her free throws.

Coach Mulholland was asked if the win was among the biggest in his 24 years as the Lady Panthers’ head coach. He said that it’s up there in terms of wins for him, especially since the woman’s basketball program hasn’t defeated Wash U since 1982, and not in the time that he has been with the program.

The Lady Panthers are 7-3 for the season. They play against Millikin University in Decatur on December 31.