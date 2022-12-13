GU Women Edged In Kentucky

The Greenville Lady Panthers took a trip to Kentucky on Monday and were edged by Centre College by the score of 68-67.

After falling behind by nine after one quarter, the GU women battled back to take a three point lead early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hang on.

The Lady Panthers shot very well at the free throw line, making 17 of 18 free throws.

Emily Reinneck finished with 16 points, sinking all nine of her free throws. Madelyn Stephen posted 13 points while Abigail Reinneck scored 11. Stephen and Ally Cantrill were credited with three steals apiece.

The Lady Panthers are 6-3 for the season and play Saturday at 1 p.m. at Washington University in St. Louis.