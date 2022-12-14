Hutchinson Going Into Football Hall Of Fame, Too

The early part of 2023 will be very exciting for Greenville High School Coach Todd Hutchinson.

Last month, he learned he had been selected to the Illinois Baseball Coaches Hall Fame.

This week word was received Hutchinson is also in the 2023 class of the Illinois Football Coaches Hall of Fame.

He will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in January and the football hall in April.

“Hutch” told Jeff Leidel the honors reflect great support from many people. He said those people include players, fans, coaches, administrators, and the whole community. He said the award is really one for the Comets programs. He said it’s a huge honor and what makes it special is that so many people contributed.

Todd Hutchinson has coached in the Comets football program for 30 years, spending the last 15 as head coach. His teams have won 119 games and lost only 43.

The Comets, with “Hutch” as head coach, have won seven South Central Conference championship, been in 12 IHSA playoffs, have made six trips to the IHSA quarterfinals and four appearances in the state semifinals.

Greenville High School Athletic Director Joe Alstat said Hutchinson is now in a select club of IHSA coaches to be selected to halls of fame in multiple sports.