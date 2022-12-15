Jackson Playing Baseball At KC

Greenville High School Senior Ryan Jackson has signed to play baseball, beginning this fall, at Kaskaskia College.

A signing ceremony was held at the high school Tuesday afternoon.

KC Coach Mitch Koester is happy to have Jackson join the program. He said he feels like Ryan will fit the role of an outfielder that can come in and hit right away. He pointed out that Ryan has the rest of this school year wherein he can continue to grow and improve before he plays for KC.

Jackson said his baseball goal has been to be a Blue Devils player.

Ryan Jackson plays first base, the outfield and pitches. He is the son of Amy and Kevin Jackson of Greenville.