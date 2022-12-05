Jays Win At Pana

The Greenville Blue Jays boys basketball teams posted wins at Pana Thursday night.

The eighth grade Jays topped Pana 47-25, scoring 22 of their points in the first quarter. Leo Sullivan had 13 in the opening frame and finished the game with 17 points. Austin Swalley put in nine points.

The seventh grade Blue Jays recorded a 41-33 victory at Pana. They led 22-13 at halftime.

Leading the scoring list for Greenville were Christian Swalley and Aiden Linnabary with 14 points apiece, and Isiah Matthews added eight.

The Jays play at home twice next week, hosting Vandalia on Tuesday and Litchfield on Thursday.