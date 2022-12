Playing at home Saturday afternoon, the Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball team was defeated by Nashville 59-33.

Lilly Funneman and Emma Veith scored seven points apiece for GHS.

The varsity girls are 3-4 for the season and host Carlyle Tuesday night. The game will be aired on WGEL.

The junior varsity Lady Comets are 3-0 for the season after slipping past Nashville 45-43.

Emma Veith led the offense with 14 points. Haylee Clark posted 11 points and Erin Peppler had nine.