Lady Comets Lose At Wesclin

Playing at Wesclin late Saturday morning, the Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball squad was defeated 57-34.

The Greenville girls trailed 25-11 at halftime.

Leading scorer for the Lady Comets was Abby Clark with 12 points on four, three-point buckets. Katie Campbell and Emma Veith had seven points each.

The GHS varsity girls are now 5-5 for the season. They play at Pana Monday night and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity game consisted of just two quarters and the Lady Comets won 31-11.

Kylie Doll netted nine points and Emma Veith had seven.