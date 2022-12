The Greenville Lady Comets were defeated Wednesday night in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Girls Basketball Tournament.

Hamilton County topped the GHS girls 46-22.

Hamilton County led 13-9 after one quarter, 24-13 at halftime and 33-18 after three stanzas.

Top scorers for the Lady Comets were Abby Clark and Katie Campbell with six points apiece.

The Greenville squad is 1-1 in the tournament and plays Thursday at 5 p.m. against Johnston City in the fifth place bracket.