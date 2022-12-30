Lady Comets To Play For Fifth Place

The Greenville Lady Comets grabbed a win Thursday and will play Friday for fifth place in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest Tournament.

The Greenville High School girls defeated Johnston City 43-39 late Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Comets led 14-12 after one quarter and 25-22 at halftime. They added four points to their lead in the third frame, then held on for the win.

GHS outscored Johnston City nine to four at the free throw line during the game.

Leading the winning team in scoring was Emma Veith with 10 points. Abby Clark netted seven points, and Lilly Funneman and Charlee Stearns had six apiece.

The Lady Comets play Pinckneyville for fifth place at 4:40 p.m. Friday.

Vandalia plays Chester in the consolation championship game, and it will be Staunton and Father McGivney battling for the tournament title.