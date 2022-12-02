Lady Comets Win At Gillespie

The Greenville Lady Comets evened their season record at 3-3 with a 61-36 win at Gillespie Thursday night.

Greenville High jumped out to a 9-0 lead and posted its first 12 points on three-point field goals. The Lady Comets led 31-16 at halftime and 44-25 after three quarters.

The Lady Comets continued their three-point attack throughout the game and finished with a total of 11 threes.

Charlee Stearns sank five threes for 15 points. Katie Campbell also had a 15-point game.

Lilly Funneman connected on three three-pointers and finished with 12 points.

The varsity Lady Comets are now 1-0 in the South Central Conference. They play Saturday at home against Nashville with the junior varsity contest at 1 p.m.

The JV Lady Comets are 3-0 for the season after beating Gillespie 33-17. Emma Veith scored nine points for the winners, and Mylee Kessinger and Anna Turner added five apiece.

