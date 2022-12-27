Lady Comets Win In Tournament

Opening play Tuesday morning in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Tournament, the Greenville Lady Comets rolled to a 61-17 win over Sandoval.

The GHS girls advanced in the winner’s bracket, and face Hamilton County at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Hamilton County easily defeated Chester 60-23.

The Lady Comets took control against Sandoval from the start, jumping out to a 19-8 margin after one quarter, and leading 37-11 at halftime. Sandoval did not score in the third quarter.

Ten players posted points for the Greenville High team. The leaders were Katie Campbell with 14 points, Lilly Funneman with eight and Emma Veith with seven.

The Christ Our Rock Winterfest Tournament continues Thursday and Friday.