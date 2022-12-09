Lady Comets Win SCC Game

The Greenville Lady Comets scored five points in the first 24 seconds Thursday night and never trailed in a 59-30 decision over North Mac on the GHS court.

The win gives the varsity girls a 5-4 overall record and a 2-0 mark in the South Central Conference.

Greenville led 20-7 after one quarter and 44-14 at halftime. It was still a 30 point lead going into the fourth quarter.

The winners featured balanced scoring. Charlee Stearns and Lilly Funneman posted 10 points apiece. Emma Veith and Katie Campbell totaled nine each. GHS was 11 of 17 at the free throw line and made six three-pointers.

The Lady Comets play at Wesclin Saturday morning and have a big conference game at Pana Monday night. Monday’s game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Lady Comets are 6-0 for the season after defeating North Mac 35-4 in a short game.

Emma Veith scored nine points and Kaylie Doll had six.