Lady Panthers Basketball Fall In Arkansas

Playing at Crowley’s Ridge College in Arkansas on Saturday, the Greenville University women’s basketball team was handed its second loss of the season.

The Lady Panthers shot only 36 percent from the field and lost 73-67.

GU trailed by nine points at halftime. The Lady Panthers made only three of 18 three-point shots while Crowley’s Ridge was 10 for 20.

Madelyn Stephen was top scorer for GU with 17 points while Emily Reinneck added 14.

Both senior players recently set career milestones by recording their 1,000th career points.

The Lady Panthers take a 5-2 record into their next game Thursday at home against Mississippi University for Women. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.