The Ramsey-Mulberry Grove co-op high school girls’ basketball team recently won its second game of the season.

The squad defeated Martinsville 45-25.

Mulberry Grove students in the game were Jenni Mezo with 13 points and eight rebounds, Lola Johnson, Ellie Albert and Micah Greenwood with two points apiece, and Avery Hunter with a rebound.

Misty Mezo is the team’s head coach.