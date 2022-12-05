Moss Named All-Tournament In Kaskaskian Classic

The 2022 Kaskaskian Classic boys’ basketball tournament ended Saturday at Carlyle.

Eleven players were named to the all-tournament team. From Greenville, senior Landen Moss was selected.

Also on the squad were Will Christian, Blaze Helton and Jace Stewart from Hillsboro, Elijah Aumann from Nokomis and Matthew Guthrie from Carlyle.

Pinckneyville won the tournament championship. Hillsboro finished second, Carlyle, third; Nokomis, fourth; Flora, fifth; Greenville, sixth; Woodlawn, seventh; and Okawville, eighth.