Pink Bowl Shirt Sales Raise Over $1,100Tto Benefit LRCF

A donation for over $1,100 was presented to the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation (LRCF) from the proceeds raised through Pink Bowl t-shirt and sweatshirt sales. HSHS Holy Family Hospital representatives, board members from LRCF along with athletic directors from Vandalia and Greenville High Schools were in attendance for the presentation. Thank you to all who supported the Pink Bowl fundraiser to help give back to our community.

Pictured from left to right: Karen Kessinger, applicant liaison for LRCF; Kelly Sager, president and CEO at HSHS Holy Family Hospital; Joe Alstat, athletic director at Greenville High School; Diane Bingham, treasurer for LRCF; Patti Brooks, secretary for LRCF; Jason Clay, athletic director at Vandalia High School; and Ashley Gramann, communications and marketing manager at HSHS Holy Family Hospital.