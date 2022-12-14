Registration Open For Comets Saturday Morning Basketball

Registration is underway for boys and girls wanting to play in the Greenville Comets Saturday Morning Basketball Program.

Youngsters in first through sixth grades are eligible to play.

The fee is $25 per player. All players must have insurance.

Girls and boys will be coached by Greenville High School players and will play Saturday mornings from January 7 through February 11.

Registration forms have been distributed at local schools. They must be turned in to Coach Todd Cantrill by December 31.

To contact Coach Cantrill, call 410-4959.