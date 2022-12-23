Sports Shop Interview w/Comets Coach Todd Cantrill

By
WGEL
-

The Greenville basketball Comets play next week in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament and will enter their first game, Monday morning against Shelbyville, with a four-game winning streak.

Click below to hear Jeff Leidel talk to Head Coach Todd Cantrill after the team’s home win last Wednesday night over East Alton-Wood River:

At the Vandalia Tournament, the Comets play 9:30 a.m. Monday against Shelbyville, 5 p.m. Monday against Okaw Valley, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday against Nokomis, and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday against Pana.

All teams will play the final day of the tournament, Thursday. Pairings will be determined by what teams did during the first three days.

Previous articleFrances Jones

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR