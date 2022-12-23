Sports Shop Interview w/Comets Coach Todd Cantrill

The Greenville basketball Comets play next week in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament and will enter their first game, Monday morning against Shelbyville, with a four-game winning streak.

Click below to hear Jeff Leidel talk to Head Coach Todd Cantrill after the team’s home win last Wednesday night over East Alton-Wood River:

At the Vandalia Tournament, the Comets play 9:30 a.m. Monday against Shelbyville, 5 p.m. Monday against Okaw Valley, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday against Nokomis, and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday against Pana.

All teams will play the final day of the tournament, Thursday. Pairings will be determined by what teams did during the first three days.