Vandalia Holiday Tournament Recognizing Past All Tourney Teams

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the FNB Community Bank Vandalia Holiday Tournament, the Vandalia High School athletic department is recognizing all past members of the All Tournament Team.

Each night of the tournament, a different decade will be recognized at halftime of the 6:30 PM game.

On Tuesday, December 26, it will be the All Tournament Teams of the 1970’s.

All Tournament Teams of the 80’s will be recognized on December Tuesday, 27.

On Wednesday, December 28, All Tournament Teams of the 1990’s will be recognized.

Thursday, December 29, is the final day and team from 2000 to the present will be recognized.

Each night, prior to halftime of the 6:30 PM game, All Tournament Team players from that decade can check in with the scorer’s table, located on the east end of the gymnasium.