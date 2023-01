The Mulberry Grove Aces basketball team hosted Maryville Christian Tuesday night.

The varsity Aces were defeated 54-25.

Mulberry Grove hosts St. Elmo-Brownstown this Friday night.

The Mulberry Grove Sports Boosters will also have a spaghetti supper and silent auction fundraiser Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. To-go orders will be available.

The Aces are back at home Tuesday, January 24 against Nokomis.