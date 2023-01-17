Aces Win On Saturday

The Mulberry Grove basketball Aces played well at home Saturday afternoon to pick up their third win of the season.

Head Coach Brian Cook said the Aces played as a team and it resulted in a 66-58 win over First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon.

The score was 32-32 at halftime, and it was still a tie score in the fourth quarter. A three-pointer by Aaron Cook gave the Aces the lead for good. Mulberry Grove scored points in four of its last five possessions.

The winning team sank eight three-pointers in the game, three by Cook and two apiece by Carter Scoggins and Arjan Epperson.

Scoggins led the Aces in scoring with 16 points. Landon Sugg and Epperson posted 14 points apiece and Cook finished with 11.

The Aces have a home game Tuesday against Maryville Christian and host St. Elmo-Brownstown Friday night.