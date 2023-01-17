Another Successful I-70 Coaches Clinic

The annual I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic was held Sunday and Monday at Greenville High School.

It was the 20th year that well-known college and pro coaches have been brought in to talk baseball to other baseball coaches from the Midwest.

Joe Alstat, Greenville High School athletic director and assistant baseball coach, told WGEL it was another successful clinic, with great weather. He said there was a great turnout of coaches from five or six different states and many positive comments received.

The I-70 Clinic receives City of Greenville tourism funds to help promote the event.