Basketball Lady Panthers Win

Playing at home last Saturday, the Greenville University Lady Panthers recorded a 90-83 win over Fontbonne.

GU trailed by six points after three quarters then erupted for 30 points in the final 10 minutes to grab the victory.

Madelyn Stephen scored 24 points for the winning team. Emily Reinneck and Savana Powell-Goodman put in 18 points apiece.

Former Lady Comet Ally Cantrill and Abigail Reinneck totaled three steals each.

Two other former GHS Lady Comets were also in the game. Natalie Iberg scored two points for GU and Fontbonne’s Riley Pickett had five points.

With the win, the Lady Panthers remained unbeaten in the conference and it was their 11th triumph in 15 games.