Blue Jays Basketball Results

The Greenville Blue Jays boys’ basketball teams played twice last week.

The Greenville eighth graders lost to Hillsboro in overtime 36-32.

The Jays led by six after three quarters, but the game went into overtime and Greenville scored just one point in the extra time. Leo Sullivan had 19 points for the Jays and Austin Swalley added eight.

Playing at home last Friday, the eighth grade Blue Jays fell to Nokomis 25-21.

Sullivan posted 14 points.

The seventh grade Jays grabbed wins over Hillsboro and Nokomis.

They recorded a 31-29 decision over Hillsboro with Christian Swalley scoring 11 points and Cannon Hamel adding eight.

Greenville defeated Nokomis 28-14. Aiden Linnabary scored 14 points and Cole Wayman had six.

The Greenville teams play at Vandalia Tuesday and at Litchfield Thursday.

The eighth grade James Burke Tournament will take place in Greenville next week.