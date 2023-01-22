Boys Tournaments End

Several high school boys basketball tournament concluded Saturday night.

At Nashville, the home team defeated Breese Central 44-38 for the championship. Mascoutah topped Mater Dei, 64-47, for third place.

The champion of the Okawville Tournament was Columbia, who beat Wesclin 59-48 in the title game.

Carlyle took seventh place with a 46-40 win over Roxana, and Highland won the consolation bracket, defeating Okawville 48-36.

Triad stopped Civic Memorial 58-40 for the Litchfield Invitational championship. Greenville placed third; Nokomis, fifth; Hillsboro, seventh; Pana, ninth; and Litchfield, 11th.